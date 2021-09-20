Everipedia Price Tops $0.0144 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $144.48 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00067357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00172625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00112187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.00 or 0.06954583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,861.30 or 1.00143396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.00 or 0.00808252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,392,366 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

