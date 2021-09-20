ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $5,905.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017601 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001656 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007455 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

