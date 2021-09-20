Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $30,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

EXC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. 177,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.