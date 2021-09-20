ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of ExlService worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 151.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,420.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $121.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.