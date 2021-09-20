Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $152.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

