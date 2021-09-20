EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Update

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EYEG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

