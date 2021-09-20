Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1,209.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.