Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,492. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

