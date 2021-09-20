Feathercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,269.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $13,269.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

