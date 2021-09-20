Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 690,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

