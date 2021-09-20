FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedNat by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FedNat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FedNat by 71.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FNHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FedNat has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.