Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $256.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RACE. Oddo Securities began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $216.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.57. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.