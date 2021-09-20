Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.20.

NYSE:RACE opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

