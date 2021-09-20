Fiera Capital Corp Buys 2,011 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 147.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,060,000 after buying an additional 96,688 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MarketAxess by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,183,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $426.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $420.79 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

