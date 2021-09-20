Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Shares of IMO opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

