Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $151.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $148.87 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

