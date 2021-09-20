Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $872.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $834.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.54. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

