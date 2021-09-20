Financial Analysis: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) versus Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Columbia Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.02 million 3.22 -$52.24 million $1.78 5.18 Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 7.26 $115.71 million $1.52 12.50

Columbia Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 56.76% 17.49% 2.18% Columbia Property Trust 36.27% 3.74% 2.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Columbia Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Columbia Property Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus price target of $17.01, suggesting a potential downside of 10.47%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

