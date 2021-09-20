Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tobam bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,762 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,503. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.54 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.