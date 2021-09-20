Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 625 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.33. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

