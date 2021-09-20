Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $409,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 182,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

