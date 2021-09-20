Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,157. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

