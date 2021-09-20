Financial Review: agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and SOC Telemed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 9.31 -$60.05 million N/A N/A SOC Telemed $57.99 million 4.23 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -0.69

SOC Telemed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed -88.63% -66.37% -28.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 10 0 3.00 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.63%. SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 234.69%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than agilon health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

agilon health beats SOC Telemed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

