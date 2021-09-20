Financial Review: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) versus Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Silicon Laboratories and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45 Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.42%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $105.45, suggesting a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.28 $12.53 million $1.94 74.31 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.56 $217.34 million $3.75 22.59

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84% Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73%

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Silicon Laboratories on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.