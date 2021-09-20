Financial Survey: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) versus NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NuGene International and Edgewell Personal Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 1.01 $67.60 million $2.73 13.33

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Risk & Volatility

NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, indicating that its stock price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NuGene International and Edgewell Personal Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 1 3 1 0 2.00

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.43%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than NuGene International.

Profitability

This table compares NuGene International and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuGene International N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 4.62% 9.78% 4.04%

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats NuGene International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

