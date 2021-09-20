First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.65. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

