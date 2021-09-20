First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) versus Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Head to Head Review

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Internet Bancorp and Premier Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Premier Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Premier Financial has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 24.52% 12.63% 1.01% Premier Financial 38.97% 13.47% 1.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Premier Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $173.20 million 1.72 $29.45 million $3.16 9.57 Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.56 $63.08 million $2.76 11.05

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Premier Financial beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.