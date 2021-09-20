First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. 497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

