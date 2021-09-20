FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FGROY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FGROY remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

