Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.85. 70,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,026. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

