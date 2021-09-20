Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

PFO opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

