Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Increased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises about 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 49.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 12.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.