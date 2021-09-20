FlypMe (FYP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $744.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. FlypMe has a market cap of $889,688.58 and approximately $744.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047309 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

