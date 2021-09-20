Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.