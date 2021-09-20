Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Increased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.