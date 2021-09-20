Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.78.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$57.36. 575,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.69.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.