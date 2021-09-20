Fountain (FTN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,064.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Fountain has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $833,677.41 and approximately $6,064.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00128273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars.

