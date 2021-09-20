Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOX. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

