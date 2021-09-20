Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of FCX opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

