Fund Evaluation Group LLC Takes $9.05 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.31. 2,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,502. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.