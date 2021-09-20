Fundamenta Trading Down 8% This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 8% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $301,552.13 and approximately $7,138.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00066763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00171791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00113058 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.14 or 0.06853550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,960.65 or 1.00390776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.04 or 0.00808506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,615,318 coins and its circulating supply is 940,789 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

