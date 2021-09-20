FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

