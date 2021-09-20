Fyooz (FYZ) Market Cap Tops $422,355.02

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a market cap of $422,355.02 and approximately $230,066.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00125930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.