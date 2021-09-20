G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 229%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.