Game Creek Capital LP Buys 5,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 1.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 640,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,303,801. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

