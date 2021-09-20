Game Creek Capital LP Has $694,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Game Creek Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Olin stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,885. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

