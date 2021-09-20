Game Creek Capital LP Sells 2,625 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $188.05. 35,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,840. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

