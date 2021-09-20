Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

