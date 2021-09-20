GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) dropped 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 4,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,007,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The company has a market cap of $631.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

