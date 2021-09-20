Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,940.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after buying an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $167.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

